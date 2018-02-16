No end in sight for worst flu season in recent memory

One of the worst flu seasons of recent memory is expected to last another month.

Shelby County experienced a peak of flu activity around mid-December. However, new evidence shows another flu spike could be in the near future.

Mid-South emergency rooms are seeing an increase in the number of visits.

Friday, the Center of Disease Control and Prevention announced 84 children in America have died from the flu this year. that means 22 children died from the flu last week--the most since the virus began slamming the country in the fall.

"The flu season is predicted to last for several more weeks and there’s a possibility that could even go in to April," Dr. Helen Morrow of Shelby County Health Department said.

January and February are generally the peak flu seasons for Shelby County.

"The H3N2 strain is the one that is more problematic, because those particular strains cause more severe illnesses and you see more deaths associated with them," Morrow said.

While influenza strain A/H3 is causing problems this season, it's usually about this time doctors start seeing the other strains show up.

So it's possible, unlucky patients who have already been hit by the flu may catch another wave.

"We recommend getting the influenza vaccine every year--starting at age 6 months, get your flu vaccine," Morrow said.

CDC said the worst flu season of recent memory shows no signs of letting up any time soon.

