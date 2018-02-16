Newborn twins found dead inside suitcase in an Arkansas ditch

The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.

The suitcase was discovered around 1:43 p.m. Friday on a ditch bank.

The infants appeared to be twins, the sheriff's office said.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cross County Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700.

WMC Action News 5 is en route to the scene, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

