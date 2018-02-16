Former players, coaches gather to honor longtime U of M batboy Stan Bronson

Mass shootings at school are among the things parents fear most, and many are wondering if the proper safeguards are in place at their child's school.More >>
A juvenile justice reform bill with bipartisan support has passed the state house and is moving to the Senate.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents revealed Friday that someone who knew the Florida school shooter called a tip line weeks before the massacre to complain about him.More >>
Nearly 2,000 athletes descended on Memphis to compete for a chance at being a national champion.More >>
A 17-year-old is in custody accused of threatening to cause harm at Northwest Prep Academy.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.More >>
