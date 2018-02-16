Teen arrested for threatening to cause harm at Memphis school

A 17-year-old is in custody accused of threatening to cause harm at Northwest Prep Academy.

Memphis Police Department said it received a Facebook post Thursday containing a threat against the Memphis school.

Officers investigated the post and ended up charging a 17-year-old boy with commission of the act of terrorism.

Investigators said the teen was not on campus and nobody was injured from the threat.

