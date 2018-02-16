Teen arrested for threatening to cause harm at Memphis school

A juvenile justice reform bill with bipartisan support has passed the state house and is moving to the Senate.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 17-year-old is in custody accused of threatening to cause harm at Northwest Prep Academy.More >>
One of the worst flu seasons of recent memory is expected to last another month.More >>
One member of the special forces for the fictional African nation of Wakanda calls Memphis one of her homes.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.More >>
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
