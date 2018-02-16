TN lawmakers split along party lines on gun control

A video posted more than a year ago is gaining traction. It's about gun control--a topic local lawmakers are talking about following the Florida high school shooting.

The video stars Sen. Lee Harris (D-Memphis) and Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville), and it implies that buying guns is as easy as buying lemonade.

"You can sell these things without any background checks, any confirmation that the person knows how to handle or fire safely a semi-automatic weapon," Harris said.

The video features a lemonade stand where anyone can pick between an AK 47 or a cup of lemonade.

Harris said it points out the fact that in Tennessee background checks are not needed to legally buy a gun from a private seller.

He said there are new gun bills being discussed by the Tennessee General Assembly. One of those bills includes banning bump stock attachments which allow guns to fire more rapidly.

"I think feelings are really raw. People want something done," Harris said.

But both sides of the aisle do not agree.

"They are killing people with whatever is available not just guns," Rep. Glen Casada (R-Nashville) said.

This week, some Tennessee Republicans have spoken out about the topic of gun regulations as well.

"What we don't want to see is any swing of the pendulum that would later regret," Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville) said.

But on the day funeral services began for Florida high school shooting victims, Harris wants to see action.

"Woe is all of us if we are left to say that this happened and those deaths were in vain," Harris said.

