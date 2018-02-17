Five people shot outside Frayser nightclub - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Five people shot outside Frayser nightclub

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a nightclub in Frayser. 

MPD said five people were shot outside of Club Bosses on North Watkins Street near the intersection of Dellwood Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. 

Three men ages 29, 31, and 37 are in critical condition. A man, 34, and a woman ,19, are in non-critical condition. 

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a black midsize vehicle. 

No other suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly