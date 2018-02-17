Five people shot outside Frayser nightclub

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a lounge in North Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a lounge in North Memphis.More >>
The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is speaking out against an anti-gang bill. During a public hearing at the capitol, community groups voiced their concerns about the bill.More >>
The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is speaking out against an anti-gang bill. During a public hearing at the capitol, community groups voiced their concerns about the bill.More >>
Jackson Police Department is searching for a teen in connection to a shooting.More >>
Jackson Police Department is searching for a teen in connection to a shooting.More >>
A man is dead after crashing a stolen Toyota Camry on Saturday morning.More >>
A man is dead after crashing a stolen Toyota Camry on Saturday morning.More >>
Candidates for office in the 2018 Shelby County elections filed their petitions to run for office by Thursday, February 15. What's clear from the pile of political paperwork is that change is coming in Shelby County Government in 2018.More >>
Candidates for office in the 2018 Shelby County elections filed their petitions to run for office by Thursday, February 15. What's clear from the pile of political paperwork is that change is coming in Shelby County Government in 2018.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>