Five people shot outside Frayser nightclub

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a nightclub in Frayser.

MPD said five people were shot outside of Club Bosses on North Watkins Street near the intersection of Dellwood Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Three men ages 29, 31, and 37 are in critical condition. A man, 34, and a woman ,19, are in non-critical condition.

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a black midsize vehicle.

No other suspect information is available at this time.

