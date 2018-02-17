Five people shot outside North Memphis nightclub

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a nightclub in North Memphis.

Police say five people were shot outside of Club Bosses at 3188 N. Watkins around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Three males ages 29, 31, and 37 are in critical condition. One male, 34, and a female ,19, are in non-critical condition.

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a black midsize vehicle.

No other suspect information is available at this time.

