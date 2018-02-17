Five people shot outside North Memphis nightclub - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Five people shot outside North Memphis nightclub

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(WMC Action News 5) (WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a nightclub in North Memphis. 

Police say five people were shot outside of Club Bosses at 3188 N. Watkins around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning. 

Three males ages 29, 31, and 37 are in critical condition. One male, 34, and a female ,19, are in non-critical condition. 

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a black midsize vehicle. 

No other suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly