Man killed after crashing stolen vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man is dead after crashing a stolen vehicle in East Memphis. 

The crash happened near Getwell Road and Kimball Ave. around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Police say the white Camry struck a pole. 

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. 

It is unclear where or when the car was stolen.

