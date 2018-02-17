Man killed after crashing stolen vehicle

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a lounge in North Memphis.More >>
A man is dead after crashing a stolen vehicle in East Memphis.More >>
Candidates for office in the 2018 Shelby County elections filed their petitions to run for office by Thursday, February 15. What's clear from the pile of political paperwork is that change is coming in Shelby County Government in 2018.More >>
A video posted more than a year ago is gaining traction.More >>
The GOES S weather satellite was loaded atop an Atlas V rocket Friday ahead of a launch date planned for March 1.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
