Teen wanted in connection to shooting in Jackson, TN

Jackson Police Department is searching for a teen in connection to a shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Raintree Cove.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Zion D. Ross. He is an escapee from the Department of Children's Services.

Ross also has an active warrant for criminal impersonation.

If you know of Ross' whereabouts, or have information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 731-425-8410

