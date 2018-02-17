Opposition to anti-gang bill in MS says bill targets African-Americans

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is speaking out against an anti-gang bill.

During a public hearing at the capitol, community groups voiced their concerns about the bill.

It aims to reduce gang activity in Mississippi by making it harder for members to get parole. It also sets penalties for people who lure others into gang activity.

Those who oppose the legislation say it targets African-Americans.

"This legislation targets directly African-American men, women, and children. And it's our concern that it will enforce more criminal violations on our youth," Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes (D-Gulfport) said.

The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House.

