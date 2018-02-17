A Walk for Education members hold engineering fair at Craigmont High School

Members of the organization 'A Walk for Education' didn't let the rain deter them from their mission to increase awareness about education opportunities.

"This is nationally performed event steered towards engaging underrepresented communities in STEM which is science, technology, engineering, and math," Trenika Madden with National Society of Black Engineers said.

Saturday morning the group held a hands-on engineering fair in Raleigh.

Inside Craigmont High School, colleges and youth organizations were lined up to recruit students and encourage them to consider careers in STEM fields.

"As African-American engineers who are underrepresented, we want to let the community know about other ways to get involved in STEM," Madden said.

X'zavier White, a 6th grader at Maxine Smith Steam Academy, said since joining A Walk For Education, he's learning more about what he wants to do in life.

"I like games and a lot of games that I play are war games and that's like military, and a lot of the games have advanced technology in them so I would like to invent them in real life," White said.

Madden, president of the local chapter of National Society of Black Engineers, said it's about exposure and developing talent right here in the city.

"We want our very own Memphis students to engage in science and engineering, then that creates a local work force that our businesses can pull from," Madden said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.