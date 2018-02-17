FedEx hires first African-American woman pilot at company

Tahirah Lamont Brown, a FedEx Airbus captain and line check airman, is the first African-American woman pilot for FedEx.

Brown said her very first time in the cockpit was in 1992—a momentous occasion for any pilot, but especially for an African-American woman entering an industry dominated by men.

Brown described what she tells young girls interested in flying.

“I tell them my life story, and that the end result and sacrifices are going to be worth it,” Brown said in a FedEx blog. “You have to make sacrifices, and the road is going to be hard. I let them know that I am here to support them, to give them advice and to listen to them, because that was important to me. But, they will have to find it within themselves to know that it is achievable.”

Click here to read more about Brown.