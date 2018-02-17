Mississippi Severe Weather Preparedness Week happening Feb. 19-23

Spring is right around the corner, and as we push into the new season, severe weather usually picks up across the south and even right here the Mid-South. With our primary severe weather season usually taking place between March to May, Mississippi is hosting a week to help everyone across the Magnolia State to be better prepared and ready for the event severe weather moves across the state.

The National Weather Service explains Severe Weather Preparedness week that runs from Feb. 19-23, is done to provide people with the knowledge necessary to protect their lives when severe weather threatens.

By making sure the public knows the different forms of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes or flash flood warnings, it can effectively help the public head the warnings and messages. Severe weather can develop rather quickly and by having a plan in place before the severe weather event happens, the National Weather Service feels it can help better protect the public.

The theme of the week is to prepare, and the National Weather Service gives these points to help people prepare for severe weather.

Knowledge of terminology such as watches and warnings,

A thorough knowledge of safety rules to follow when severe weather strikes,

A reliable method of receiving emergency information,

The designation of an appropriate shelter,

Drills to test the plan.

Each day during the week of Feb.19 and ending Feb. 23, the state of Mississippi will focus on a different type of severe weather to help the public better understand the type of weather and how to prepare for that type of event, should it occur.

Monday, February 19th will focus on Severe Thunderstorms.

Tuesday, February 20th will focus on Flash Flooding.

Wednesday, February 21st will focus on Tornado Safety (Mississippi will host a statewide tornado drill in conjunction with the routine weekly test at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, February 22nd will focus on Lighting.

Friday, February 23rd will focus on methods of receiving warnings.

To find out more information you can contact the National Weather Service of Memphis at 901-544-0405 or visit http://www.weather.gov/jan/swpw on how you can learn more about severe weather safety.

Also remember, WMC Action News 5 is your First Alert to changing weather conditions. Just by downloading the WMC First Alert Weather App for your smartphone or table, you can get live radar, severe warnings and updates in the palm of your hand. As always, we thank you for trusting the First Alert Weather team for all your Mid-South weather needs.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.