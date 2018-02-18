Two juveniles arrested in DeSoto County Schools shooting threat - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Two juveniles arrested in DeSoto County Schools shooting threat investigation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

Two juveniles were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill Middle School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

Authorities were made aware of the threat Thursday in an email.

The email claimed a credible source said there will be a shooting Friday afternoon as soon as school let out.

The named of the juveniles have not been released.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

