Police searching for missing Memphis teen

Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who is believed to have ran away from a rehabilitation center in Midtown.

Athena Duty, 17, was last seen on Vance Ave near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Friday night with a group of teens.

Duty is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown eyes and blue/purple hair.

If you know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 901-545-2677.

