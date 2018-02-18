Police searching for missing Memphis teen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police searching for missing Memphis teen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who is believed to have ran away from a rehabilitation center in Midtown. 

Athena Duty, 17, was last seen on Vance Ave near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Friday night with a group of teens.

Duty is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown eyes and blue/purple hair. 

If you know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 901-545-2677. 

