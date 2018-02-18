Andy Kennedy resigns from Ole Miss effective immediately

Ole Miss head basketball coach Any Kennedy resigned from his position effective immediately Sunday.

The program announced former University of Memphis player Tony Madlock will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

In a release, Kennedy cited that he wanted to "lift 'the cloud' over continued speculation regarding my future as the Head Coach."

Kennedy also said that he didn't want to be a distraction, and he wanted to external relieve pressure felt by the players.

Kennedy led Ole Miss to nine 20-win seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances during his 12-year tenure. The program had seven 20-win seasons before Kennedy's arrival.

Ole Miss is 11-16 this season and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

