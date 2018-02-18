TN bill could deregulate natural hair licenses

The wet weather pattern we have seen as of late across the Mid-South will continue as we push through the upcoming work and school week.More >>
There's more controversy over a Tennessee bill that would remove the licensing requirements for natural hair stylists.More >>
Ole Miss head basketball coach Any Kennedy resigned from his position effective immediately Sunday.More >>
Two juveniles were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill Middle School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
A Memphis family is desperate to find their dog after the pet ran off following a crash on I-40.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
