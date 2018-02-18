FIRST ALERT: Rain brings flash flooding potential

The wet weather pattern we have seen as of late across the Mid-South will continue as we push through the upcoming work and school week. President’s Day we will see the only relatively dry day for the week. The set-up for the rain is we will see south winds move in warm, moist air into the Mid-South. Those south winds will help us heat up into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Rain looks to hold off until Tuesday night going into our Wednesday. We can thank a low-pressure system and associated cold front causing the rainfall potential. With such high moisture content in the atmosphere, we are looking at rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches just on Wednesday, with higher amounts mainly for locations in eastern Arkansas and northern portions of West Tennessee.

Once we get the rain out of here for Wednesday, we are tracking several rounds of rain that will push across the Mid-South. We can thank our front becoming stationary and lining up with our southwest upper level flow aloft. This means that we will see round, after round of rain chances Thursday through the weekend.

While not every day will be a washout, we will see enough rain to cause concerns along rivers and streams and some flash flooding could be possible in heavy downpours.

Areas along and west of the Mississippi River looks to see the highest rainfall totals. While we are several days out we will continue to track this system as it could shift left over right over the course of the next seven days causing a shift in rainfall potential.

Pushing into Sunday, we will keep with some rain chances in the forecast, that's why it is important to remember turn around and don’t drown, as rivers rising over roads could be an issue for low lying areas.

Looking at the rainfall potential through next Sunday, we will see anywhere around 4 to 8 inches of rain across the Mid-South. With higher amounts in eastern Arkansas. Therefore, flooding is a big concern as we continue to track the several rounds of rain for this week.

Remember, we are your First Alert to changing weather conditions, and we will continue to update our wet work and school week forecast as we get closer to Wednesday and beyond.

