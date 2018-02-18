Tate Co. residents concerned over only ER within 30 minutes closing

Residents in Tate County are concerned after the only emergency room in the area announced it's closing.

The hospital staff at the North Oak Regional Medical Center confirms that in just over a month, the emergency room in Senatobia will close.

That leaves many people who rely on the place for care wondering where they will go if they need help fast.

"We need it--bad," Vickie Mack, who came to the emergency room with a broken ankle, said. "We need them in this area because I didn't have to go far to just to get help for my broken ankle."

Tryphinia Newson, from Independence Mississippi, agrees that the area needs the emergency room.

"They need to really, truly, keep it open long as they can," Newson said. "It's wrong because we have so many peoples that live in Senatobia that come here."

North Oak Regional Medical Center has yet to say why the emergency room is scheduled to close at 12:01 a.m. March 19.

Starting then, the closest emergency room for people who live in Tate County will be Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto in Hernando, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, or Merit Health in Batesville--all of which are a half hour from Senatobia.

"That's a long way," Mack said.

Patients are worried that closing the emergency room could endanger lives.

"I know it will put lives in danger. I know it will. I think they can spare somebody's life just by being open," Mack said.

When WMC Action News 5 reached out to North Oak Regional Medical Center for a comment on this story Sunday, we were told to call back on Monday and speak to CEO Pam Ayers.

