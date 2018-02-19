Former WMC reporter Ben Watson laid to rest

The Bluff City said farewell to a beloved journalist Sunday.

Former WMC Action News 5 anchor and reporter Ben Watson was laid to rest by friends and family.

The memories they shared not only underscore the profound impact he had on their lives, but also on the entire city of Memphis.

"My father could make you feel like if he gave you five minutes of his time, it was the most important five minutes of his day," Ben's son said.

A father, husband, and incredible journalist, Ben Watson left his mark on Memphis.

"Our colleague's name at work was Gentle Ben," WMC5 anchor Joe Birch said.

Known for his compassionate heart--friends, family, and colleagues shared some of their fondest memories.

From his thoughtful phone calls...

"He said, 'but that's not why I'm calling you. I'm calling to tell you how much you mean to me.' And that was Ben," one of the speaker's said.

To his hard work as a reporter...

"I want you to know there were many times when I had the privilege of introducing his story from the anchor desk, and I'm watching his story just like you may have been at home and I'm thinking to myself--only Ben Watson could have gotten this story," Birch said.

Ben was one-of-a kind. In one of his most memorable stories, he featured the Memphis mortician who prepared Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s body for burial--a story that only Ben could get.

Whether it's his amazing storytelling or kind spirit--Ben Watson's legacy will forever live on in Memphis.

"When I think about the legacy that he leaves, it's consistency that sticks out in my mind," Ben's son said.

