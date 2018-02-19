Mississippi State jumps out early, beats Ole Miss 79-62

By PAUL JONES

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Quinndary Weatherspoon had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 79-62 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night.

Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter added 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 Southeastern Conference). Xavian Stapleton chipped in 10 points.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (11-16, 4-10) with 15 points while Deandre Burnett had 13 points and Bruce Stevens 11 for the Rebels, who have dropped seven straight games.

The Bulldogs drilled their first five attempts behind the arc en route to building an early 18-8 advantage. Ole Miss managed to cut the lead to 21-15 at the midway point of the first half due to back-to-back buckets from Stevens.

Mississippi State, however, responded with a 10-0 run thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Quinndary Weatherspoon. The Bulldogs maintained that comfortable lead throughout the rest of the half and led Ole Miss 44-23 at halftime.

Mississippi State shot 55.2 percent in the first half and made 8 of 13 shots beyond the arc. Ole Miss shot just 27 percent in the first half and made just 2 of 13 shots beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels dropped their seventh straight game and have now lost nine of their last 11 games. Ole Miss has been blown out twice since Andy Kennedy announced his resignation, which takes place at the end of the season.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs kept their NCAA Tournament hopes on life support and had two RPI-building games left with Texas A&M and Tennessee. Mississippi State also snapped a four-game losing streak to rival Ole Miss.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss stays on the road and faces Missouri on Tuesday.

Mississippi State travels Tuesday to No. 21 Texas A&M.

