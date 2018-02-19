Potbelly Sandwich Shop opens in Olive Branch

Tahirah Lamont Brown, a FedEx Airbus captain and line check airman, is the first African-American woman pilot for FedEx.More >>
Tahirah Lamont Brown, a FedEx Airbus captain and line check airman, is the first African-American woman pilot for FedEx.More >>
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is expanding. The hospital announced Monday its' plans to build a 625,000- square-foot $412 million advanced research center.More >>
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is expanding. The hospital announced Monday its' plans to build a 625,000- square-foot $412 million advanced research center.More >>
A child was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night.More >>
A child was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night.More >>
The newest sandwich restaurant in Olive Branch is ready for business.More >>
The newest sandwich restaurant in Olive Branch is ready for business.More >>
A private company is approved to begin building a $67 million development of student apartments and stores at Mississippi State University.More >>
A private company is approved to begin building a $67 million development of student apartments and stores at Mississippi State University.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
The six-second video is spreading fast and quickly forcing fear among students at Ronald Reagan Senior High School.More >>
The six-second video is spreading fast and quickly forcing fear among students at Ronald Reagan Senior High School.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>