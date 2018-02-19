Child killed, adult wounded in hit-and-run

A child was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Stage Road and Thomas Street.

An adult and child were hit by the driver, who left the scene.

That driver was later detained by police.

The child did not survive. The adult remains in critical condition.

There is no information on who the driver is or what charges he/she will face.

