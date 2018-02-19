St. Jude to build $412 million advanced research center

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is expanding.

The hospital announced Monday its' plans to build a 625,000 square-foot $412 million advanced research center.

St. Jude hopes that the new center will attract scientists from around the world and help cure childhood illnesses.

“The advanced research center will bring together a powerful combination of talent and technology in a space designed to propel discovery,” said James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude president and chief executive officer. “We are creating an environment where scientists and clinicians will have ready access to leading-edge resources and opportunities to pursue breakthroughs in hopes of accelerating progress in treating and curing catastrophic pediatric diseases.”

In collaboration with The Crump Firm and Jacobs Engineering, construction will begin this spring and is expected to be completed in 2021.

The new center is a part of a $1 million expansion project made possible by supporters and donors of St.Jude.

“At St. Jude, we strive for the day when no child dies in the dawn of life. The investment in the advanced research center ensures that our pioneering work will continue far in the future," Downing said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.