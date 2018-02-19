Oxford police warn drivers to slow down after car strikes tree

Oxford police warn drivers to slow down after a serious accident.

The department took to Twitter to share photos of a one vehicle accident Monday.

The car was totaled after crashing into a tree after driving over the speed limit.

Drivers, please slow down. This is a direct result of driving too fast. This was a single vehicle accident. Car vs trees. Driver walked away with minor injuries, luckily. Too often, the results are much worse. pic.twitter.com/wcej4ymIXW — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) February 19, 2018

