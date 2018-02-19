Oxford police warn drivers to slow down after car strikes tree - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Oxford police warn drivers to slow down after car strikes tree

OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford police warn drivers to slow down after a serious accident. 

The department took to Twitter to share photos of a one vehicle accident Monday.

The car was totaled after crashing into a tree after driving over the speed limit.

