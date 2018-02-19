MEM launches hilarious search for new spokesperson

With former Grizzlies star Tony Allen playing elsewhere, Memphis International Airport is in need of a new spokesperson.

MEM made some of those candidates public in a new hilarious YouTube video.

Among those trying out for the role include WMC Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown, wrestling legend Jerry Lawler, Memphis Tigers coach Melissa McFerrin, NBA legend Penny Hardaway, Mayors Jim Strickland and Mark Luttrell, musician David Porter, Moziah Bridges of Mo's Bows, Pat Halloran, "Elvis," and Grizzlies' mascot Grizz.

It appears the auditions didn't go quite as planned, as there is no replacement for the Grindfather just yet.

