Rhodes College ranks 2nd for top colleges, universities in Tennessee

With years of state budget cuts to higher education adversely affecting the cost and quality of schools and research showing that public institutions can outperform private colleges in terms of graduates’ career outcomes, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2018’s Best College & University Rankings, along with separate rankings for colleges and universities.



To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub’s analysts compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 26 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.



Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Rhodes College Lincoln Memorial University Bryan College Lipscomb University

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the top two schools, and how each performed in certain metrics:



School Snapshot: Vanderbilt University (1 = Best; 13 = Average; 25 = Worst)

1st – Admission Rate

25th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

19th – On-Campus Crime

1st – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Rhodes College (1 = Best; 13 = Average; 25 = Worst)

7th – Admission Rate

23rd – Net Cost

3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio

23rd – On-Campus Crime

8th – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, click on these links:



Best Colleges & Universities Overall

Best Colleges

Best Universities

