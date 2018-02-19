Rhodes College ranks 2nd for top colleges, universities in Tennessee

With years of state budget cuts to higher education adversely affecting the cost and quality of schools and research showing that public institutions can outperform private colleges in terms of graduates’ career outcomes, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2018’s Best College & University Rankings, along with separate rankings for colleges and universities.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who is believed to have ran away from a rehabilitation center in Midtown.More >>
Oxford police warn drivers to slow down after a serious accident.More >>
With former Grizzlies star Tony Allen playing elsewhere, Memphis International Airport is in need of a new spokesperson.More >>
A man is behind bars after child was killed and an adult wounded in a hit-and-run Sunday night.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
The dynamic duo tried the "tall man" trick, with one sitting on the other's shoulders while wearing a comically large overcoat to hide. To no one's surprise, it didn't work.More >>
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.More >>
