Man exposed himself to children shortly after traffic stop, police say

A man accused of trying to lure children into his car and exposing himself has been released on a $100 bond.

A witness told police that a man was trying to get multiple kids into his car at the Pendelton Place Apartments near Orange Mound.

Shortly after, a man matching the description of the suspect, Jerome Powell, was pulled over in a traffic stop. He was released due to lack of evidence.

Moments later a woman told officers she saw a man surrounded by several children exposing himself in the same vehicle.

Police then located Powell and took him into custody.

Monday, a judge gave Powell a $100 bond.

He posted bond and was released.

