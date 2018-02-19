Man exposed himself to children shortly after traffic stop, poli - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man exposed himself to children shortly after traffic stop, police say

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Jerome Powell (Source: MPD) Jerome Powell (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man accused of trying to lure children into his car and exposing himself has been released on a $100 bond. 

A witness told police that a man was trying to get multiple kids into his car at the Pendelton Place Apartments near Orange Mound. 

Shortly after, a man matching the description of the suspect, Jerome Powell, was pulled over in a traffic stop. He was released due to lack of evidence.

Moments later a woman told officers she saw a man surrounded by several children exposing himself in the same vehicle. 

Police then located Powell and took him into custody. 

Monday, a judge gave Powell a $100 bond.

He posted bond and was released. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly