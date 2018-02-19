Search for missing special needs student continues in AR

Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping in the search for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on the whereabouts of the student.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, the FBI and the Arkansas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) have been helping search for Ashton Talley. Mississippi County authorities sent out a Facebook post-Saturday afternoon about the missing teenager.

Cook said the CART team is made up of investigators with the Arkansas State Police and other agencies and are located in different areas of the state.

Talley is a high school senior who was reported missing around 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a rural residence on Highway 312, south of Blytheville. She was last seen wearing a navy blue or gray hoodie with a black or gray Lynryd Skynyrd T-shirt, with pink and blue striped shorts and white tennis shoes.

Investigators said she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday at her home. They believe she received a text message from someone with a Washington state number around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Talley has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 135 pounds.

Authorities received a call Saturday night suggesting Talley was in the Cape Girardeau, MO. area, but investigators investigated the reports and determined Talley was never in the area.

On Sunday, Blytheville police also asked people for help in locating the teen.

"Ashton is a senior attending the Blytheville KIPP school. Are you a classmate or teacher? If so, think of the conversations and contact you've had with Ashton, maybe there's something she said or did that didn't seem to make sense then could be important now," Blytheville police said in a post on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department at 870-658-2243 or the Blytheville Crime Stoppers tip line at 844-910-STOP.

