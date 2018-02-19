Wednesday after the Olympics: Licensed to Pill

Despite a challenging year, RedZone Ministries is pushing forward in hopes of changing the lives of young people in the Orange Mound community.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping in the search for a missing 18-year-old special needs student with autism as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on her whereabouts.More >>
A teenager was in the back of a Shelby County patrol car for more than 20 miles and allegedly had a gun hidden in his pocket the whole time.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible abduction at a skating center.More >>
Heavy rain is headed toward the Mid-South bringing the threat of flooding. The details on when and how much rain will fall in our latest blog post.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
