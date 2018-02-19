Hamilton Elementary School student makes motivational music video

An elementary school student and her classmates created a motivational music video ahead of upcoming district tests.

The post on the Hamilton Elementary School Facebook page has thousands of views and is captioned "5th Graders with a motivational message for the upcoming assessment season."



"We've got the test, don't play around. Put in the work, don't lay around," are just some of the lyrics Hamilton Elementary School student Jamiyah raps in the video with fellow students, and even one teacher dancing along.

Jamiyah created the video in hopes that it would encourage fellow students to "win the race."

