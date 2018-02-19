Flooding possible this week in the Mid-South

A very soggy pattern is taking shape in the Mid-South this week.

Upper-level winds will bring in a steady flow of Pacific moisture which will combine with a strong flow of Gulf moisture at the surface to produce torrential rain for many parts of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area this week and into the weekend.

The first round of rain will develop late Tuesday and continue through the day Wednesday and into early Thursday. The threat for severe storms is low but the risk of flash flooding is high.

The steady rain along with periods of heavy downpours could produce three to four inches of rain in many areas including Memphis and Shelby County.

A FLOOD WATCH will go into effect for eastern Arkansas, much of West Tennessee, and northwest Arkansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. That will be followed by another round of rain that develops Friday and continues through Saturday and possibly into early Sunday morning.

This round has to potential to produce an additional two to three inches of rain on what will be an already saturated surface posing the threat again for more flooding.

Stay weather aware this week and weekend and be sure to have the First Alert Weather app. You'll have an interactive radar, hour by hour forecast, and video updates from the First Alert Weather Team.

