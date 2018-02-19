MPD: Man's 'abduction' from skate center was 'horseplay'

Memphis Police Department says an incident believed to be an abduction turned out to be a false alarm.

A surveillance video showed a man walking across the Cordova Skate Center parking lot Monday. Two men are seen driving up and forcing him into their vehicle before driving off.

Police investigated the alleged abduction, which had neighbors worried about their children's safety.

"The fact that it happened somewhere where kids are supposed to go and have fun, that's real scary," neighbor Triece Smith said.

All that worry was for naught, however. Tuesday night, MPD said the "abduction" was actually "horseplay" between friends.and no kidnapping took place.

