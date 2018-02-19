MPD searching for man abducted from skate center

Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible abduction at a skating center.

Monday, police said the male victim was seen walking across the parking lot at Cordova Skate Center on Club Center Drive when he was approached by two other men, who got out of a black Dodge Charger without a front bumper.

The man was forced into the trunk and the vehicle was last seen headed east toward Germantown Parkway.

The victim was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

