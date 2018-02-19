Suspect makes it to jail with loaded gun in patrol car

A teenager was in the back of a Shelby County patrol car for more than 20 miles and allegedly had a gun hidden in his pocket the whole time.

Now, Shelby County Sheriff's Office wants to know how it happened.

Shelby County deputies found the loaded gun Saturday, Feb. 17 during the final search of the teen in the Sallyport before he entered inside.

A 9mm Smith and Wesson with a round in the chamber and bullets in the magazine was tucked away inside the jacket of 18-year-old Darrion McDaniel, according to court documents.

Those documents also indicate that McDaniel never told the deputies that he had a gun on him.

What is unclear is if deputies searched McDaniel before he arrived at 201 Poplar to be processed.

A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff's office said during the transport, McDaniel was handcuffed to the back seat of the deputy's patrol car and couldn't reach the weapon.

Tragically, that wasn't the case for Deputy Sherry Goodman in July 1996. Goodman was shot and killed in her Shelby County patrol car after picking up Roderick Cobb on a routine traffic violation but found Cobb was wanted on a parole violation.

During the ride to jail, Cobb managed to grab his concealed gun and shot the deputy in the back of the head. Cobb was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the summer of 1997.

No disciplinary action has been taken against the deputies at this time.

The sheriff's office said this incident is now under investigation.

