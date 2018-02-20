Wallace makes history with 2nd place finish at Daytona 500

With all the hype and excitement of the new Black Panther movie setting the stage, black children have a new face that mirrors them on the national scene, and it's not in film, on the hardwood, or even the gridiron.

It's on the racetrack, where Darrell Wallace, Jr. raced to a historic and emotional second place finish Sunday in the Super Bowl of NASCAR, the Daytona 500.

It's the highest finish by an African-American driver in the history of the Daytona 500.

And it came by the slimmest of margins. Wallace, appropriately nicknamed Bubba, edged out Denny Hamlin at the stripe by inches for second behind winner Austin Dillon.

Wallace let all his feelings with his mother at the post race news conference.

"Pull it together, bud, pull it together. You just finished second, it's awesome," Wallace said through tears. "I just try to be successful in everything I do. And my family pushes me each and every day, and they may not even know it but I just want to make them proud. Second is horrible, but it's still a good day."

Richard Childress Racing signed Wallace to his first full time ride this year.

