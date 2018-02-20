Tigers' Parks makes AAC Honor Roll

Memphis Tigers center Mike Parks, Jr. earned a spot on the AAC Honor Roll after a big week.
Parks averaged 16 points and 5 Rebounds with a couple of blocks and steals in the U of M's wins at SMU and Tulane.
It's Parks' second Honor Roll award this season.
The Tigers next host the 23rd-ranked Houston Cougars on Thursday night at FedExForum.
