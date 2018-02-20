FBI join in to help find teen with special needs, Collierville restaurant helps cancer patient, Service Master moves Downtown, Rain on the way

Good Tuesday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
The FBI is joining the search for a Mid-South teen with special needs.. who vanished from her family's home. We'll have an update on the search this morning.
A Church pastor involved in the 1998 sexual assault case against a Memphis pastor has resigned. We'll tell you about his connection to High Point pastor Andy Savage and an investigation on his status this morning.
We are giving you a live update on the Olympics from South Korea. We'll have a live report from South Korea this morning at 6:30am. Tune in!
It was move-in day for a handful of Service Master employees on Monday.
The company tells us several hundred people moved into the new downtown offices. We'll update you on the progress and what that could mean for Downtown Memphis this morning.
Shelby County will lose $8 million in federal funding that sends more than one-thousand students to Pre-K. This morning-- a Tennessee state senator has proposed a new way to pay for pre-k and it involves Sunday wine sales. We'll explain the pitch this morning on #wmc5.
We'll also tell you about a Collierville restaurant rallying a loyal customer who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Weather:
Warm this morning with temps in the upper 60s...We expect to reach the mid 70s today. Details on the day and week ahead including rain in the forecast. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Suspect makes it to jail with loaded gun in patrol car
Ben Watson laid to rest
Arcade, other S. Main businesses plan upgrades, expansions
Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house
FBI joins search for missing Arkansas teen
Join us this morning as we get going on a Tuesday morning!! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Despite a challenging year, RedZone Ministries is pushing forward in hopes of changing the lives of young people in the Orange Mound community.More >>
Despite a challenging year, RedZone Ministries is pushing forward in hopes of changing the lives of young people in the Orange Mound community.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping in the search for a missing 18-year-old special needs student with autism as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on her whereabouts.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping in the search for a missing 18-year-old special needs student with autism as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on her whereabouts.More >>
A teenager was in the back of a Shelby County patrol car for more than 20 miles and allegedly had a gun hidden in his pocket the whole time.More >>
A teenager was in the back of a Shelby County patrol car for more than 20 miles and allegedly had a gun hidden in his pocket the whole time.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible abduction at a skating center.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible abduction at a skating center.More >>
Heavy rain is headed toward the Mid-South bringing the threat of flooding. The details on when and how much rain will fall in our latest blog post.More >>
Heavy rain is headed toward the Mid-South bringing the threat of flooding. The details on when and how much rain will fall in our latest blog post.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
The character is not a virus or malicious hack, but rather a simple and confounding bug.More >>
The character is not a virus or malicious hack, but rather a simple and confounding bug.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>