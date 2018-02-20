Shelby Co. Environmental Court judge announces retirement

Greenline commuters may need to prepare for a detour.More >>
Greenline commuters may need to prepare for a detour.More >>
A number of ServiceMaster employees moved in to their new downtown offices Monday.More >>
A number of ServiceMaster employees moved in to their new downtown offices Monday.More >>
Longtime Shelby County Environmental Court judge Larry Potter announced his retirement.More >>
Longtime Shelby County Environmental Court judge Larry Potter announced his retirement.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping in the search for a missing 18-year-old special needs student with autism as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on her whereabouts.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping in the search for a missing 18-year-old special needs student with autism as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on her whereabouts.More >>
A teenager was in the back of a Shelby County patrol car for more than 20 miles and allegedly had a gun hidden in his pocket the whole time.More >>
A teenager was in the back of a Shelby County patrol car for more than 20 miles and allegedly had a gun hidden in his pocket the whole time.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
The IRS is calling for tax preparers to step up their security after several thousand victims nationwide have been duped by fake returns, deposited right into their bank account.More >>