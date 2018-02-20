Shelby Co. Environmental Court judge announces retirement - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby Co. Environmental Court judge announces retirement

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Larry Potter (Source: Shelby County) Larry Potter (Source: Shelby County)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Longtime Shelby County Environmental Court judge Larry Potter announced his retirement.

Potter will retire after March 1, 33 years after taking the bench.

He also served 15 years as an assistant Memphis city attorney.

The court handles health, fire, building, and zoning violations.

Potter recommended Memphis Public Works Deputy Director and attorney Patrick Dandridge to be his replacement.

