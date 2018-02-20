ServiceMaster employees begin move to new downtown HQ - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ServiceMaster employees begin move to new downtown HQ

A number of ServiceMaster employees moved in to their new downtown offices Monday.

The company said several hundred new employees joined them.

Each Monday for the next six weeks, 200-250 people will continue to move in until the process is complete.

The new headquarters officially opened last June in the building Peabody Place Mall and Tower Records previously called home.

