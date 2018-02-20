Portion of Greenline to close for bridge repairs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Portion of Greenline to close for bridge repairs

Greenline commuters may need to prepare for a detour.

The trail will be closed between February 26 and March 2 so crews can do maintenance to the bridge over the Wolf River.

The Greenline will be blocked between the Podesta Street entrance and Sycamore View Road.

