City council to discuss Paint Memphis mural mistakes

Memphis City Council leaders will discuss a series of murals that were accidentally painted over.

A discussion on the error will take place at Tuesday's council meeting.

City crews were told to remove six murals last week in the area near Willett Street at Lamar Avenue that residents previously reported as offensive.

However, the crews painted over the wrong murals, instead removing murals by Paint Memphis that were not deemed offensive.

Following the mixup, graffiti artists painted profanity and inflammatory messages over the newly-cleaned walls.

City council will discuss plans on how to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

