2 men face life in prison after fatal 2014 drive-by shooting

A jury convicted two men accused of shooting into a house full of people.

Investigators said 25-year-olds Corderro Avant and Davario Fields fired into a house on Patterson Street in a drive-by on August 22, 2014.

Dominique Thomas, a 27-year-old mother of five, was shot and killed. A 15-year-old boy was also wounded in the gunfire.

Detectives said 10 people were inside the house and one person was on the porch at the time of the shooting. Seven of those people were children between the ages of 18 months and 16 years.

Avant and Fields were both convicted of first-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both were sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.