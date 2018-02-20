MSU baseball coach resigns: 'I made some poor decisions'

Mississippi State head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro is out just three games into his second season with the team.

Athletic director John Cohen made the announcement Tuesday morning that Cannizaro resigned from his position and will be replaced by interim coach Gary Henderson.

"I had a wonderful opportunity at Mississippi State, but unfortunately I made some poor decisions," Cannizaro said. "I hope Mississippi State University and all of the fans and people affected will one day forgive me."

The team is 0-3 after being swept by Southern Miss this weekend.

Henderson, a former head coach at Kentucky, has just hours to prepare for his first game as the team's new leader when they face Jackson State on Wednesday night.

