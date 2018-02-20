Black Panther soundtrack leaps to no.1 on Billboard charts

In case you missed it, the film 'Black Panther' shattered box-office records racking in $241 million in ticket sales. With most films, you have a soundtrack. And this particular soundtrack didn't disappoint fans.

The Black Panther: The Album soundtrack debut at # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard dot com.

"The set, which features music from and inspired by the blockbuster Marvel Studios film Black Panther, garners the biggest week for a soundtrack — in terms of total units earned — in a year-and-a-half. The last soundtrack to score a larger week was Suicide Squad: The Album, which bowed atop the Aug. 27, 2016-dated list with 182,000 units earned. Black Panther: The Album was released on Feb. 9 through Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope Records."

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Khalid and others all put their mark on the soundtrack.

If you are a fan of vinyl, there is a limited edition Black Panther Soundtrack available on 2 180-gram vinyl records.

