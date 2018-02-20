City contractor accused of illegally dumping tires, garbage

A government contractor paid to clean up blighted properties has been indicted on two counts of aggravated littering, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Vontyna Durham, 44, owner of Durham Housing Services, stands accused of dumping large amounts of tires and other debris from properties she was hired to clean up.

Investigators said Durham's business dumped truckloads of tires, debris, and garbage on the roadside and down an embankment from October 16-25, 2017.

Cleaning up the mess Durham's business made cost the city another $3,340.

Durham also faces charges of vandalism and violation of the solid waste disposal act.

