Study ranks best, worst college towns in America

As high school seniors look ahead to where they might attend college, and as college living costs reach $24,980 per student for nine to 12 months, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America.

To help college-bound high school seniors determine their future home for the next several years, WalletHub compared more than 400 U.S. cities – also grouped by city size – based on 28 key indicators of academic, social, and economic growth potential. The categories range from cost of living, to quality of higher education, to crime rate.

Best Large College Cities:

Austin, TX Las Vegas, NV Tampa, FL San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Portland, OR Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL

Best Midsize College Cities:

Orlando, FL Scottsdale, AZ Gainesville, AZ Plano, TX Irvine, CA Madison, WI Pasadena, CA Salt Lake City, UT Tempe, AZ Chandler, AZ

Best Small College Cities:

Ann Arbor, MI Rexburg, ID Provo, UT West Lafayette, IN Storrs, CT East Lansing, MI Amherst Center, MA Orem, UT Berkeley, CA College Station, TX

Best vs. Worst:

Jonesboro, Arkansas, has the lowest cost of a two-bedroom apartment rental, $662 per month, which is 4.7 times lower than in San Francisco and Daly, Calif., the cities with the highest at $3,121 per month.

Edinburg, Texas, has the lowest cost-of-living index for young people, 76.02, which is 4.7 times lower than in Stanford, California, the city with the highest at 359.79.

Albany, Georgia, has the lowest cost of higher education, $17,398 per year, which is 4.1 times lower than in Evanston, Illinois, the city with the highest at $70,496 per year.

Storrs, Conn. is among the cities with the most enrolled students (per 1,000 residents), 907, which is 20.6 times more than in Cape Coral, Florida, the city with the fewest at 44.

Rexburg, Idaho, is among the cities with the fewest violent crimes (per 1,000 residents), 0.3, which is 68.3 times fewer than in Detroit, the city with the most at 20.5.

