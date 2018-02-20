Mayor announces free camps for Memphis youth this summer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mayor announces free camps for Memphis youth this summer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

In a city council meeting Monday, Mayor Jim Strickland announced free summer camps for Memphis youth. 

The mayor said this initiative will allow for more than 2,300 kids to attend summer camp at no charge. 

It will cost around $200,000 and be funded by a reconstructed city budget. 

Previously, camps were income-based. 

