Councilwoman calls out MPD for backtracking on SkyCop promise

A City Councilwoman representing Orange Mound called out Memphis Police Department during a committee meeting Tuesday.

Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen is not happy that Orange Mound is not being guaranteed SkyCop cameras.

She pointed at MPD representatives during Tuesday's committee meeting and called them after seeing the department's presentation didn't list Orange Mound as the top location in line to receive SkyCop cameras.

"You have made a promise to the community...During the last Town Hall meeting, you shared with them 'The next cameras will be placed in your community.' And now y'all are telling me they will be placed elsewhere? This is the second year--and I'm not a very happy camper, and I'm sure they are not either," Swearengen said.

Memphis Police Department said it has not decided where the SkyCop cameras associated with phase two of the program will be installed. The department's presentation listed three locations that had been studied as possible locations for the new cameras. Orange Mound was listed as the third location.

