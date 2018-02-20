Councilwoman calls out MPD for backtracking on SkyCop promise

Three more children have died from the flu, according to Tennessee Department of Health.More >>
Three more children have died from the flu, according to Tennessee Department of Health.More >>
A City Councilwoman representing Orange Mound called out Memphis Police Department during a committee meeting Tuesday.More >>
A City Councilwoman representing Orange Mound called out Memphis Police Department during a committee meeting Tuesday.More >>
A government contractor paid to clean up blighted properties has been indicted on two counts of aggravated littering, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.More >>
A government contractor paid to clean up blighted properties has been indicted on two counts of aggravated littering, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.More >>
A Memphis police officer is off the force while he's being investigated for domestic violence.More >>
A Memphis police officer is off the force while he's being investigated for domestic violence.More >>
In case you missed it, the film 'Black Panther' shattered box-office records racking in $192 million in ticket sales. With most films, you have a soundtrack. And this particular soundtrack didn't disappoint fans.More >>
In case you missed it, the film 'Black Panther' shattered box-office records racking in $192 million in ticket sales. With most films, you have a soundtrack. And this particular soundtrack didn't disappoint fans.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>