Crews prep drains, pipes ahead of potential flooding

Rain is on the way, and Shelby County crews worked Tuesday morning to stay ahead of it and potential flooding.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Kenneth Shaeffer said.

Shaeffer is an engineer with Shelby County Roads and Bridges. He said they're already clearing out drains to stay ahead of the rain.

"We've been doing this all week long and last week as well. Clearing things out before the big water hits," Shaeffer said.

He added that each day these crews will clear about 30 or 40 drains and pipes, and at each clog, they could haul away multiple trucks full of debris.

Now before the expected downpour, they're taking extra precautions.

"We've got our certain areas that we know we have continued problems with and we'll go back and make sure they're opened up," Shaeffer said.

But even during the rain, these crews won't be sitting on the sidelines.

"Still when it's raining we're out there doing the same thing," he said.

Let your local department know if you already can see a potential flooding issue if it's in your neighborhood or even something you see driving around the city.

"We can't be everywhere. And if they see something, by all means, let us know so we can get somebody up there before the rain hits," Shaeffer said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.